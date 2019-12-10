Mumbai: Sanjay Dutt’s professional life was fantastic but his personal life had faced some rough patches. Sanjay had three marriages. Before marrying Manyata Dutt, Sanjay married Riya Pillai, while Sanjay Dutt’s first marriage was with actress Richa Sharma. Richa Sharma and Sanjay Dutt have a daughter named Trishala. Sanjay was very much in love with his first wife. On this day, Richa bid goodbye to the world 10 December 1996.

Richa had even left her film career for Sanjay. But according to the news, the love story of both of them stumbled when Richa suffered brain tumor. Richa moved to US for 3 years for treatment. When she returned to India, she came to know that Sanjay is having an affair with actress Madhuri Dixit.

Richa was completely broken knowing this. He said in an interview, “I want Sanjay to come back in my life. We both have been living apart from each other for a long time. I had asked Sanjay if he wanted to divorce me then he said no. I also told him that even ‘I don’t want to divorce you,’ I just want him back in my life. I love him very much whatever may be the situation. I will always stand by him.”

Richa was trying to save her marriage when she came to know that she had a tumor again. After this, Richa had to fly to New York again. The distance between Richa and Sanjay grew so much that eventually they had to get divorced. In an interview, Sanjay Dutt’s sister-in-law Ana blamed Madhuri for her sister’s marriage breakdown.

While speaking to Movie Magazine in 1993, when Sanjay Dutt was asked if Richa Sharma’s illness is the reason behind their divorce, he had said, “These accusations are false. I’m not that kind of a man, who stops loving his wife if she loses her hair.”

“These allegations are made up to evoke a reaction from me. The kind of encouragement I have given Richa, I don’t think anybody else has.”

He was quoted as saying, “My marriage with Richa is over. We cannot get back together again. I’ve got nothing against Richa but her parents have damaged our lives. They interfered too much. They have hurled so many accusations at me.”

Sanjay Dutt also said that Richa’s sister who’s doing all the talking and has created a lot of bad blood between us. So, it’s a problem between a husband and a wife. If there has to be some compromises, it has to be between Richa and me. Who the hell is she to interfere?”