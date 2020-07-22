Mumbai: Action star Sanjay Dutt’s wife and actress Manyata Dutt celebrates her birthday today. The gorgeous beauty, born as Dilnawaz Shaikh, is best known for her item number in Prakash Jha’s 2003-hit movie Gangaajal.

As, the star wife turns a year older today, let’s have a look into her struggle and rise to stardom. Manyata was born in a Muslim family and was raised in Dubai. She was also known as Sara Khan in the film industry.

She was given the screen name ‘Manyata’ by Prakash Jha. Her aspirations to become a star ended when her father died, leaving the responsibility of the family business on her.

Manyata was first married to Meraj Ur Rehman, but later divorced him. She married Sanjay Dutt in a private wedding in Goa. After two years she became the mother of twins, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra.

Manyata is currently the CEO of Sanjay Dutt Production. She handles all of Sanjay’s work. Sanjay’s elder daughter Trishala was born in 1988. In this sense, Trishala is only 10 years younger than Manyata.

According to media reports, Manyata wanted to become a successful heroine. But she never got any big film offers. Due to this, Manyata started working in B and C grade films. Manyata felt that maybe after doing an item number in Prakash Jha’s film, she would start getting films. But nothing like that happened.

Her fate changed when Sanjay bought the rights of a C-Grade film ‘Lovers Like Us’ for Rs 20 lakh. This is when Sanjay met Manyata for the first time. During this, Sanjay Dutt was dating a junior artiste Nadia Durrani.

However, in 2008, Sanjay married Manyata. At the time, Manyata was just 29 years old, while Sanjay was 50. The marriage of both was strongly opposed by Sanjay’s family due to the huge age difference. But Sanjay had full confidence in Manyata. She gave birth to twins in the year 2010 and the couple is a happy zone now.

