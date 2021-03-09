Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reports said. Meanwhile, everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay, have been advised to take the test.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that after SLB tested positive for COVID-19, his Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt has put herself under self-quarantine. The actress had been frequenting SLB’s office due to the project.

On the other hand, actor Ranbir Kapoor has also reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with the three SLB, Ranbir and Alia, have advised to take the corona test.

On the professional front, SLB has been shooting for Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai. Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen in a cameo.

The teaser of Alia Bhatt’s title role Gangubai Kathiawadi was released February 24. A new date of release of the film was also announced through the teaser. Earlier this film was to be released September 11, 2020, but due to the COVID-19, the film will now be released nationwide July 30, 2021.

This is the first time; Alia Bhatt will work with Sanjay. On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn have worked together in the blockbuster film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which was released in 1999 along starring superstar Salman Khan and the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai.

Furthermore, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also starring her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, today, veteran actor Nagarjuna had shared a picture with Alia, Ranbir and Ayan after the wrap up of his movie schedule.

The much awaited super hero movie also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film will be Ranbir Kapoor’s return to the big screen after his last hit Sanju.

