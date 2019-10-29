New Delhi: Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar became a victim of social media trolling Tuesday when he shared some insights on parenting. Manjrekar took to Twitter to say something on “Bhai Dooj”, a festival being observed across the nation Tuesday for celebrating the brother-sister relationship.

In his tweet, Manjrekar said: “My son on speaker phone to his sister…”I got a revelation the other day about how dad was wrong. #BeingAParent.”

However, netizens took no time in trolling Manjrekar, taking potshots over his tweet.

“He might have heard you on the Comm Box,” a person replied to the commentator.

“You have forgotten to close the double quotes, Sanjay,” another user wrote.

Another social media user said: “He may have heard your commentary.”

One user even went on to bring up the controversial Ravindra Jadeja incident, which happened during this year’s World Cup when Manjrekar had said that he was not a big fan of “bits and pieces” players like Jadeja.

“He must speak to @imjadeja on this topic,” the user replied to Manjrekar.