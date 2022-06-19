Mumbai: On the occasion of Father’s Day Sunday, actor Sanjay Dutt remembered late veteran star Sunil Dutt, and said he was blessed and fortunate to have been his son.

Sanjay took to Instagram, where he posted a collage featuring his father, elder daughter Trishala and twins Iqra and Shahraan Dutt.

Alongside the collage, he wrote: “I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us… for our family! You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for!”

The 62-year-old actor hopes to be as good a parent as his father was to him.

“I hope and pray to be as good a parent as you have been. #HappyFathersDay to mine and to all fathers out there.”

On the work front, Sanjay will next be seen in ‘Shamshera’.