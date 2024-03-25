Sundargarh: Nestled amidst the verdant landscapes of Sundargarh district, Jhurimal village is a shining example of communal harmony and proactive environmental stewardship. At the heart of this narrative lies the tale of ‘Sanjeevani Vatika’, a unique medicinal garden that stands as a testament to the village’s unwavering commitment to biodiversity conservation and traditional healing practices.

Initiated by the Jhurimal Van Surakhya Samiti (VSS), this project marks a significant milestone in the village’s history in encouraging traditional healing practices. The village, renowned for its unity and fraternity, embarked on this journey in 1993, organising protests against deforestation and forming the VSS to enforce conservation regulations.

The inauguration of ‘Sanjeevani Vatika’ July 16, 2022, by Sundargarh divisional forest officer Pradeep Mirase, heralded a new chapter in the village’s legacy. Spanning over three acres of land, the garden was a labour of love, with the community contributing through voluntary labour. Initially featuring 56 varieties of medicinal plants, vines and shrubs, the garden has now expanded to over 100 species.

Notable regional medicinal plants like Harida, Bahada, Amla, Camphor, Cardamom, Clove, Brahmkamal, Cinnamon, Dalchini, Sandal, Giloy, Black pepper, Kumkum etc adorn the ‘Sanjeevani Vatika’, enhancing its allure and therapeutic potential.

Digambar Upadhyay, the mentor of the Vatika and chief advisor to Jhurimal VSS, is compiling an educational manual detailing each medicinal plant, creeper and shrub present in the garden, further enriching the community’s knowledge base.

The initiative has garnered international acclaim, with renowned environmental scientist Pradeep Patel from the USA lauding the efforts of the Jhurimal VSS during his visits. He had once remarked, “The unique initiatives of the Jhurimal VSS have inspired and encouraged the Indian diaspora abroad. The community’s unity, fraternity and zeal for innovation have been exemplary.”

Mirase commended the establishment of the medicinal garden, emphasising its significance as a testament to the community’s pride, respect and love for the environment. He believes that the exemplary work of the forest protection committee will serve as a catalyst for similar initiatives across the state.

Through its innovative endeavours, the Jhurimal VSS, sans any governmental aid, continues to harness the power of collective labour, transforming ‘Sanjeevani Vatika’ into a symbol of communal prosperity and environmental resilience. With accolades pouring in from various quarters, the village’s journey stands as a beacon of hope, guiding future generations towards a harmonious coexistence with nature.

PNN