New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this month.

Vijayan hosted the World Cup champion at his official residence, Cliff House, Monday (March 16), to acknowledge his achievements.

The 31-year-old Samson came dressed in traditional attire for the ceremony, during which Vijayan handed him a commemorative memento bearing the message, “We salute Sanju Viswanath Samson.”

The keepsake also highlighted his crucial contributions during the tournament’s knockout phase, including a 97 off 50 balls against the West Indies in the Super 8 stage, an 89 off 42 in the semifinal against England, and another 89 off 46 in the final versus New Zealand.

Sharing the moment on X, Vijayan wrote, “Had the pleasure of hosting India’s pride and Kerala’s own, Sanju Samson, at Cliff House yesterday. Conveyed the profound love and joy of the people of Kerala. May he draw strength from his recent achievements and continue to scale new heights. Wishing him the very best!

Samson’s journey in the tournament was not without challenges. He had initially been left out of India’s playing XI for their opening match, with the team management opting for Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper alongside opener Abhishek Sharma. His place in the squad had also come under scrutiny after he managed only 46 runs across five matches in a home T20I series against New Zealand ahead of the global event.

Despite the early doubts, Samson turned the narrative around with a string of match-winning performances, emerging as one of the standout players in India’s successful campaign.

Following the celebrations, the Kerala batter has now turned his attention to the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, where Samson will make his debut with Chennai Super Kings, five-time champions of the tournament.

They will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Samson’s former franchise, the Rajasthan Royals, to whom they traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, in Guwahati on March 30. The side will then face Punjab Kings at home

on April 3, travel to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5, and return home to play Delhi Capitals April 11. Chennai will be looking to bounce back strongly this season after finishing at the bottom of the table in IPL 2025 with just four wins from 14 matches.