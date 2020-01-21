New Delhi: Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson and talented opener Prithvi Shaw have replaced injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against New Zealand respectively.

Dhawan dislocated his shoulder Sunday while fielding in the third ODI against Australia in Bangalore.

Shaw returns to the senior team after a gap of one year following an ankle injury and an eight-month doping ban. Samson, who played in the T20 series against Sri Lanka earlier this month, was back as a reserve opener- cum-keeper.

“An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of Dhawan’s acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. Dhawan will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy (NCA),” BCCI media release stated.

The first T20 of the five-match series in New Zealand will be played Friday in Auckland.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Kedar Jadhav.

