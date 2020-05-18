Malkangiri: Restrictions due to the nationwide lockdown have added to the woes of students, particularly those belonging to SC/ST communities in Malkangiri district.

Schools under the SC/ST Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department were used as quarantine centres for COVID-19 infected people. Over 40,000 SC/ST students were deprived of education in this academic session.

In view of the battle against COVID, the government has ordered for online classes.

But sadly, online classes are not feasible for several factors in this backward district. First, most of the SC/ST students do not have smart phones or laptops while parents of the most of these students are unable to afford smart phones.

Moreover, except a few areas, mobile network is not accessible in remote areas. Many areas do not have mobile towers.

The government has made provision of classes through Edusat on TV, but it is an open secret that TV sets are a dream for most children living in remote areas.

In view of all these drawbacks, online classes are not at all feasible for 40,000 SC/ST students.

Guardians, intellectuals, and social activists asserted that SC/ST students will be deprived of education this academic session, if the government does not make alternative arrangements.

Odisha was ranked fifth from the bottom in terms of tele-density with a mere 76.15 per cent subscriber base (till January 31, 2020) as compared to 87.45 per cent national average, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

PNN