New Delhi: A delegation from the Santali monthly news magazine ‘Fagun’, representing Odisha, Jharkhand, and New Delhi, met President Droupadi Murmu Thursday, urging the implementation of the ‘Ol Chiki’ script in Santali textbooks published by NCERT and other educational institutions. During the meeting, the delegates expressed concern over the continued use of Devana gari script in Santali educational materials. They stated that ‘Ol Chiki’, invented by Pandit Raghunath Murmu, is the original and scientifically designed script of the Santali language and has been widely used across Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam in schools, colleges, universities, and literary publications.

The meeting was the delegation’s first interaction with the president following the centenary celebration of ‘Ol Chiki’ script (1925–2025), held in New Delhi earlier this year. The delegates thanked President Murmu for her support toward the successful organisation of the centenary celebration and appreciated the recognition accorded to the contribution of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. The delegation also welcomed the inclusion of Santali language in the CBSE curriculum from the 2026–2027 academic session, describing it as a major step toward the promotion of Santali language education at the national level.

On the occasion, Fagun member Sulochana Hansdah presented a traditional Santal Jhal Saree to President Murmu as a symbol of Santali cultural heritage and identity. Murmu appreciated the efforts of individuals and or ganisations working for the promotion of Santali language, literature, and Ol Chiki script. She acknowledged their commitment toward preserving the linguistic and cultural heritage of the Santali community. The delegation also discussed the proposal for establishing a ‘Jaher Gar’ in New Delhi to preserve and promote Santali traditions, customs, and identity in the national capital.