Mumbai: Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in Bangkok. Kartik’s new post on her birthday has added fuel to the rumours about their blossoming romance.
The two actors flew to Bangkok and wished the actress in a special way.
Kartik wrote, “Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask).” They are all set to shine on silver screen with director Imtiaz Ali’s movie ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’.
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s relationship has become the talk of the town. It was earlier stated that Sara’s mommy Amrita spoke to Kartik a number of times when he was shooting for ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ with Sara in Himachal Pradesh. A video of Sara embarrassing Kartik by screaming out his name had gone viral on the internet. Sara had admitted to having a crush on Kartik on the popular show ‘Koffee with Karan’.
View this post on Instagram
When Veera says "…Par yeh raasta, yeh bahut accha hai. Mein chahti hoon ki yeh raasta kabhi khatam na ho" This is what shooting with @imtiazaliofficial feels like. 66 days were wayyy too less. It's a wrap 😞 A film i never wanted to end ❤ Thank you to my dream director .. 🙏🏻😊 And couldn't have asked for a better saathi in this journey than Princess @saraalikhan95 👑 Want to work with you again and again and again 💓 Imtiaz Ali’s next with @saraalikhan95 and @RandeepHooda Releasing on 14th Feb 2020. Presented by @officialjiocinema #DineshVijan @MaddockFilms, Imtiaz Ali & @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf
Leave a Reply