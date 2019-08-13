Mumbai: Pataudi princess Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in Bangkok. Kartik’s new post on her birthday has added fuel to the rumours about their blossoming romance.

The two actors flew to Bangkok and wished the actress in a special way.

Kartik wrote, “Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask).” They are all set to shine on silver screen with director Imtiaz Ali’s movie ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s relationship has become the talk of the town. It was earlier stated that Sara’s mommy Amrita spoke to Kartik a number of times when he was shooting for ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ with Sara in Himachal Pradesh. A video of Sara embarrassing Kartik by screaming out his name had gone viral on the internet. Sara had admitted to having a crush on Kartik on the popular show ‘Koffee with Karan’.