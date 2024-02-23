Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan has given a sneak-peek into what it takes for her to burn those extra calories–with a spin of poetry.

Sara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a string of videos from her gym day. The first clip had the Simmba actress running on the treadmill and wrote: “Aur Khao sarso ka saag abhi bhaag Milkha bhaag. Run like lagi hai aag.”

In another video, the 28-year-old actress was seen doing weighted squats and burpees.

She captioned it: “Ab jo khaya chitta makkhan jump kara badhao dil ki dhadkan.”

In the third clip, Sara was seen enjoying the sun while on a swing.

Talking about her work, Sara will be seen in Murder Mubarak. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro… In Dino among many others.