Mumbai: Hindi film actors and rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan worked together in director Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. There were reports that the two were more than just friends and had developed feelings for each other during the shooting of the movie.

They were often spotted together during lunch outings and hangouts. Even, Sara Ali Khan had gone to meet Kartik during the shooting of his movie ‘Pati, Patni Aur Woh’. However, recent reports suggest that the couple reportedly unfollowed each other on social media which is quite shocking.

Reports also suggest that Sara and Kartik are deleting pictures of themselves that they had uploaded on their social media handles. This is not very good news for their fans. Their fans are not able to digest the fact the lovey-dovey couple is separating their ways.

While, media is speculating various reasons for their break-up, no official confirmation has been given by the two stars. Both, Sara and Kartik remained tight-lipped on the issue. Only time will say what is brewing between the two.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who were last seen in Kedarnath, had unfollowed each other on social media. However, Sara gave tributes to Sushant by sharing some candid pictures on her social media handle.

The news of Sara and Kartik dating each other began at the beginning of the film Love Aaj Kal 2. But just before the release of the film, there were reports of their separation. However, both have progressed in their lives. Still, Sara and Kartik’s fans keep guessing their chemistry.

Talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan with Varun Dhawan in the film Coolie no. 1 and will be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. At the same time, Kartik Aryan will be seen working in films like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Kartik will romance Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani for the first time. Fans cannot wait to see their chemistry on the big screen.