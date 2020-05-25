Mumbai: Wishing her fans Eid Mubarak, actress Sara Ali Khan treated them with a childhood picture that shows her head covered with a pink veil. She also uploaded an image where she sports a black dupatta as she tries to replicate her younger self.

“Eid Mubarak.#StaySafe#StayHome#StayPositive,” she wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to her pictures, a user commented: “Such a cute post.”

Another one mentioned: “Aww, you look so beautiful.”

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1.

The new version is directed by David Dhawan, who earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.