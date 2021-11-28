Mumbai: ‘Atrangi Re’ starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush served a wholesome treat to the audience with its perfectly cut trailer, which boasts of all elements that a potboiler requires.

The makers are all set to release the first song from the film titled ‘Chaka Chak’ in the voice of Shreya Ghoshal.

The film’s lead Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of the song through a special poster. She wrote in the caption, “Bihar ki chori Atrangi love story Alag hai relation Jhatak hai iska fashion. But is shaadi ke occasion Par karenge full on celebration #ChakaChaka, out tomorrow (sic).”

The poster features Sara in fluorescent saree against the backdrop of wedding celebrations. The song has been composed by A.R. Rahman, and has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film marks Rahman’s second collaboration with Aanand L. Rai post ‘Raanjhanaa’. The album consists of a fusion of folk and classical songs.

Produced by T-Series, Cape Of Good Films and Colour Yellow Productions, ‘Atrangi Re’ is directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma, and is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 24.