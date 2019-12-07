Mumbai: Budding actress Sara Ali Khan, who made a tremendous debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’ has established herself as one of the most sought after actress with back to back movies in her kitty.

The actress who is currently shooting for Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan is one of the most sought after stars in the tinsel town. Post her debut film, the actress starred in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’. Today is a very special day for the actress as her debut film opposite Sushant Singh Rajput clocked one year.

The star took to her Instagram handle to share some BTS photos from the sets of ‘Kedarnath’ and penned a heartfelt note for the team. She wrote, ”I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. 👥Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku 🙏🏻 @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this!”.

She added, ” Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love 💓 @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back 🤗 And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! 🎥 🎞 🍿 #jaibholenath”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie no. 1’ opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ with rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan.