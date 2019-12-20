Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s cute little son Taimur Ali Khan turns three today. On this occasion, sister Sara Ali Khan shared a few unseen pictures with Taimur and they are all are adorable.

“Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy”, Sara captioned the photos.

In one of the photos, the birthday boy can be seen playing with Sara. In another picture, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara can be seen enjoying Taimur’s cute antics as they all get playful on the bed.

Take a look:

Last evening, Kareena and Saif hosted a birthday party for his industry friends which include cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Yash Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia’s kid, Karisma Kapoor, Babita Kapoor and Amrita Arora among others who graced the event with their presence.

Kareena and Saif were in a casual yet stylish look with Saif’s leather boots stealing the show. The couple also sent a cake and some sweets for the paparazzi who were outside the party venue.

The video of the same is also doing the rounds on social media along with the pics.

It is worth mentioning that Saif and Kareena got married in October 2012 and welcomed their firstborn in 2016. In the last three years, Taimur has become one of the most popular star kids on social media with several fan pages dedicated to him.