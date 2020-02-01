Mumbai: Television actress Sara Khan, who shot to fame with popular television show Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, is well known for her beautiful face and toned body. Post the show, she also took part in Bigg Boss Season 4.

Sara has a huge number of followers on social media as well. The actress has recently started an entertainment company by the name Sara Khan Entertainments. Her latest project is her song titled Black Heart.

The actress took to her Instagram account to release the first look poster for the song.

In the post, the model-actress mentioned that the song will release on November 22, 2018. The poster shows Khan lying down on a feathery/cottony bed, completely naked.

As per the info posted by Sara, the music for Black Heart is by Vicky Hardik while Faisal Miya Photuwale is the director. The actress is not new to posing and posting bold pictures of herself on social media. There are a lot of pictures available on internet showing her wild side.

No doubt then the actress has been trolled on multiple occasions for being this bold. But it seems like she keeps on powering through.

On this note, have a look at another peek into Sara Khan’s look for the song Black Heart. Besides the song Black Heart the actress-model is also super excited for another upcoming musical project. The song in question is Ramji Gulati’s Trend.