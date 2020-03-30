Saranda: In spite of the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there are some who are flouting the rules with impunity. However Saranda villagers of Chakuli panchayat under Attabira block in Bargarh district have shown better sense and closed roads to outsiders.

In the absence of any specific medicine to prevent or cure the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is the only way out. Being aware of the fact, the villagers have sealed all the three entry-points to their village. The three entry-points leading to Saranda village from National Highway (NH-53) via Bisweswar Baba temple and the local high school side have been obstructed with bamboos and palm leaves making it impossible for anyone to enter. The villagers have also asked a resident and his family to shift to a different place for isolation as he had returned to Saranda few days back from outside Odisha.

Similarly, youths of Katapali, Chakuli and Saranda have completely disallowed use of narcotics and liquor in their respective villages. Unless and until badly needed, the residents do not come out of their houses and strictly follow the social distancing guidelines, local villagers said.

PNN