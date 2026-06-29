Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Sunday reviewed the progress of two major public projects—the expansion of the Palasuni six-lane bridge over the Gangua canal and the construction of the state’s first steel foot overbridge on Puri Canal Road.

During a site visit with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the MP emphasised the need to maintain construction quality while ensuring both projects are completed within the stipulated deadlines.

She instructed officials to expedite the work and adhere to the proposed timelines. The existing four-lane bridge near Palasuni is being widened into a six-lane bridge at an estimated cost of around Rs 21 crore.

Once completed, the bridge is expected to accommodate more than 60,000 vehicles daily, easing traffic congestion on the busy Bhubaneswar-Katak corridor and improving commuter convenience.

The MP also reviewed the construction of the state’s first steel foot overbridge on Puri Canal Road, being built at an estimated cost of around Rs 2.5 crore.

The facility is expected to enable more than 8,000 pedestrians to cross the road safely every day and significantly reduce accidents, particularly for residents of the Balianta area.