Balasore: Union Minister of State for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi is trying his level best to bring back the bodies of two Odia youths who recently died in Japan.

Sk Mantaz, a resident of Balasore district and Sk Baruddin, a resident of Jajpur district, had been working at a hotel in a town in Japan. They both breathed their last a few days back due to asphyxiation at their workplace.

Upset by the turn of events, Sarangi wrote letters to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and to one of the secretaries of the same department. He urged them to initiate measures so that the bodies could be brought back and handed over to their respective families. Sarangi also met Jaishankar personally and requested him to look into the matter.

Sarangi has also conducted a telephonic discussion on this matter with the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. He has requested the officials there to expedite the process of bringing the bodies back.

It is learnt that the concerned department has already started the process to get back the bodies from Japan. The bereaved families could not be contacted for their reactions.

