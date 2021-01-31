Joda: The Joint Director of Mines, Joda circle in Keonjhar district has directed Sarda Mines Pvt Limited to pay Rs 2,056 crore as compensation for excess mining of iron ore than it had been permitted to do so. The order was passed Saturday afternoon.

According to official sources, the lessee company has been directed to pay under Section 21 (5) of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. The requisite compensation money amounts to Rs 2056,38,43,567/-. Allegedly, the company had carried out monthly mining of iron ore in Keonjhar district on pro-rata basis, in excess of the accorded environmental clearance, the order stated.

Notably, two show-cause notices were issued to the company October 6, 2020 and January 7 this year over excess mining of iron ore. Sarda Mines had submitted its reply January 25. However, it was not found to be satisfactory by the Circle Mines Directorate here.

In the department’s demand notice it is said that, Sarda Mines has to pay the compensation either through the online portal of directorate of Steel and Mines (i3MS) or Treasury application (IFMS, Odisha).

PNN