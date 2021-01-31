Keonjhar: Scientist Atal Krushna Khatua belonging to Keonjhar district as brought laurels to the state for excelling in the field of space research. Atal works for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The organisation has honoured him with the ‘Dr Vikram Sarabhai Quality Award 2020’. Atal has been working at the ISRO Spacer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram for the last seven years.

Atal’s father Amarbar Khatua and mother Sarojini Prusty have expressed satisfaction at their son’s achievement. Incidentally, Sarojini is a lecturer by profession.

Notably, the Chandrayaan-II space satellite was put into the Moon’s orbit from the Sriharikota space launching station a few months back. It was possible due to the efforts of Atal and other ISRO scientists.

Atal had been working for cryogenic stage and thermal protection system of Chandrayan-II. He was responsible for critical works like preparation of liquid fuel and its supply at the cryogenic stage.

PNN