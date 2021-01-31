Malkangiri: A senior clerk was dismissed from government service Saturday afternoon by Malkangiri district administration on charge of submitting forged caste certificate at the time of her appointment.

District Collector Yeddula Vijay has dismissed the accused lady clerk Lakshmipriya Behera from service, who was previously working at state Welfare department’s office in the district, an official informed.

According to a source, the Revenue Commissioner (southern division) had received a complaint against her about forging caste certificate. Swinging to action, the RDC had ordered a probe into the case.

It was revealed during the investigation that the accused lady had managed to get the government service around 24 years back. Behera had then submitted a fake scheduled tribe (ST) certificate. She actually does not belong to the ST community, the source added.

Notably, the woman had earlier applied for ST certificate, following her marriage to a tribal man. The erstwhile tehsildar of Junagarh had issued her the caste certificate without conducting a proper enquiry.

PNN