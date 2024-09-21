New Delhi: Vedanta Aluminium Friday said the 37-km long Sardega-Bhalumuda rail project will streamline coal transport from the company’s mines, ensuring consistent quality of the dry-fuel and seamless logistics through rapid loading systems. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently approved three railway projects which includes Sardega-Bhalumuda New Double Line.

Vedanta Aluminium has welcomed the government’s decision to facilitate the Sardega-Bhalumuda rail line connectivity project between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, an initiative aimed at streamlining coal transportation sustainably and efficiently, the company said in a statement. By replacing road transport with 100 per cent rail-based coal evacuation from Vedanta’s Jamkhani and Ghogharpalli captive mines in state, the project will significantly reduce the carbon footprint and expenditure associated with coal logistics. The development marks an important step in the company’s broader strategy towards achieving its Net Zero carbon emissions goal by 2050. This rail-based approach is a key driver in advancing the company’s broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, focused on decarbonising operations and enhancing supply chain efficiency, as the company works towards a greener, more resource-efficient future. This development will also help reduce road congestion, emissions, and fuel consumption. “This project marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts toward Net Zero by 2050.

More importantly, this infrastructure will support regional industrial growth, benefiting local industries and creating meaningful economic opportunities for nearby communities,” Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said.