Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police, Monday, arrested a village head from Boudh on charges of sexually abusing a woman, over a long period of time, on the pretext of marriage. The accused, identified as Antaryami Sahoo, is the Sarpanch of Mundipadar in Boudh.

The victim, a resident of Damana area under Chandrasekharpur police limits, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging Sahoo of keeping intimate relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. Sahoo used to live with the victim in a rented house in Chandrasekharpur area after allegedly ‘marrying’ her at a temple here around seven years ago.

However, he started avoiding her after winning the Sarpanch election of Mundipadar panchayat few years ago. “Earlier, he used to go his village on various occasions but used to return after a few days. However, he did not come back for around one and a half years,” she said.

Earlier, on suspicion, the victim went to Sahoo’s village and was shocked to find that he had married another girl there. He continued his relationship with the victim even after the revelation of his second marriage. Police registered a case (409) on the basis of her complaint lodged October 22. A team of Chandrasekharpur police, Monday, arrested Sahoo who will be forwarded to court, Tuesday.