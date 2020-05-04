Bhadrak: Bhatapada Sarpanch lodged a complaint against six inmates of Tihidi High School quarantine centre as they have filmed TikTok videos inside the quarantine centre by defying all social distancing norms, Monday.

Sources said that Bhadrak district administration has established different quarantine centres in different panchayats for the expats so that suspected corona cases can be put up there to break the chain of the virus. Tihidi High School quarantine centre in Bhatapada panchayat under Chandabali block in the district is one of them.

However, the inmates of the quarantine centre have crossed all their limits. They have filmed four TikTok videos, which have now gone viral on social media. In the video, at least six persons were seen filming themselves inside the quarantine centre being close to each other.

The district administration has been urging people to maintain proper social-distancing even in the quarantine centres. But it is observed that the inmates of the respective quarantine centres don’t understand the real meaning of social distancing and hence violating the norms.

Tihidi police said a case has been registered against six persons for violating social distancing norms in quarantine centre at Bhatapara and uploading the video on TikTok. Police has also started investigation into the matter.

Notably, Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha Asit Tripathy had told Sunday that strict action will be taken against quarantine violators. This includes their arrest, increase in quarantine period, loss of incentive and transfer to a quarantine centre away from their respective districts.

PNN