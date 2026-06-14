Paradip: Even as the annual fishing ban along the Odisha coast is scheduled to end June 14, marine fishermen under the banner of the Odisha Marine Fish Producers Association (OMFPA) have decided to continue an indefinite boycott of fishing operations, citing mounting financial distress and long-pending grievances.

The decision was taken unanimously at the association’s general body meeting, with members resolving not to resume marine fishing activities until both the Central and State governments address a range of issues affecting the sector.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating condition of the marine fisheries industry, OMFPA said the situation was particularly alarming in Paradip, one of the country’s largest marine fishing hubs. The harbour supports nearly 50,000 fishermen and allied workers and accommodates more than 600 mechanised fishing vessels and over 150 motorised crafts, making it a key contributor to India’s seafood exports.

According to the Association, the sharp increase in diesel costs has emerged as the biggest challenge confronting fishermen. While diesel is available to the general public at retail rates of around Rs 99-101 per litre, fishermen are allegedly compelled to purchase fuel through harbour consumer outlets at bulk industrial rates ranging between Rs 140 and Rs 142 per litre.

OMFPA claimed that the price difference of nearly Rs 40 per litre has rendered deep-sea fishing economically unviable. Since mechanised fishing vessels consume thousands of litres of diesel during a single voyage, vessel owners are incurring additional expenses running into lakhs of rupees, forcing many boats to remain anchored at the harbour.

The Association also pointed out that fishermen in states such as Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat receive diesel subsidies and other fuel-related support, while Odisha fishermen are yet to receive similar benefits. Apart from rising fuel prices, the sector is grappling with escalating operational costs, including expenses on vessel maintenance, fishing gear, spare parts, engine repairs, labour, ice and food supplies.

OMFPA president Srikant Parida urged the governments to supply diesel to fishing vessels at normal retail rates, withdraw the bulk industrial pricing system, extend agriculture-sector benefits to marine fisheries, curb industrial marine pollution and formulate a uniform national policy ensuring equal fuel support and welfare benefits for fishermen across coastal states.