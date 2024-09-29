Kantamal: A youth sustained critical injury after the sarpanch of Kasurabandh village under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district opened fire at him Friday night over past enmity.

The injured has been identified as Rajendra Karna from the same village.

According to information, an argument broke out between Rajendra and the sarpanch, Saroj Kumar Karna, along with his brother Nilu and father Nabaghana, in front of Rajendra’s house over a past issue.

During the heated exchange, an enraged Saroj first fired a round of blank shots at Rajendra. Then, he shot two rounds into Rajendra’s legs, causing him to collapse.

Afterwards, Saroj, along with his father and brother, brutally beat Rajendra with sticks leaving him critically injured. Rajendra was rescued by his family members, who first took him to Manamunda hospital and then admitted him to Sonepur hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving the information, Manamunda police have begun investigating the incident.

Rajendra and his family have demanded strict punishment for the accused.

PNN