Keonjhar: Vigilance officials Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences and office of Kshetrabasi Mohanta, a technical assistant of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan in Joda block under Keonjhar district on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Informing about the raids, Vigilance inspector Daitari Ghadei said raids were conducted at four places simultaneously. The places include his residence at Shree Vihar in Keonjhar town, ancestral house at Raghunathpur in Sadar block, younger brother’s house at Jajaposi and his office in Joda.

“The exact value of Mohanta’s moveable and immovable assets is yet to be ascertained as the raids are underway,” informed the official.

Notably, Separate teams of Vigilance sleuths had conducted simultaneous searches at the residence and office of Gaisilet primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) assistant secretary Ghanashyam Sahu in Padmapur sub-division of Bargarh district August 9.

Besides, Chief district veterinary officer (CDVO) of Nuapada Trilochan Dhal’s properties were raided August 8. Vigilance sleuths had conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of Dhal after Rs 2,77,000 in cash was recovered from his government vehicle.

