New Delhi: Slamming Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor for his Christmas wish tweet, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) MP and spokesperson Sasmit Patra Wednesday hit out at Pakistan for its ‘barbarism’ and said the Christians are safe in India.

Taking a pot shot at the Major General of Pakistan army, the BJD MP shared his speech of 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union at Belgrade. He said the people belonging to minority community wanted to stay in India because of the policies of the country, but they are fleeing Pakistan as the latter is perpetrating crimes against them.

“Please hear a young Christian MP from Odisha (since you referred to Odisha), slamming Pakistan’s anti-minority barbarism before 170 countries this year at 141st Inter-Parliamentary Union, Belgrade. Christians in Odisha are safe, strong and empowered. Not butchered as in Pakistan,” writes Sasmit in reply to Asif Ghafoor’s tweet.

Earlier, Pakistan Army spokesperson had tweeted, “Very Merry Christmas to Christians in Pakistan, across the globe and especially to the ones in the states of Odisha and alike under the Hindutva obsessed environment.”