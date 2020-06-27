In astrology, the movement of planets is believed to create ‘auspicious’ and ‘inauspicious’ time which affects our lives.

If the day is good, you can celebrate it, while if it is a bad, one can adopt precautions and can reduce the damage.

Today’s horoscope predicts for you jobs, business, transactions, relationships with family and friends, health and auspicious and inauspicious events that might occur throughout the day.

Virgo

Today will be weak for you and expenses will increase but the situation will change in the afternoon. Your confidence will increase, expenses will decrease. There will be ups and downs in household life. Avoid quarrelling with your spouse, and those who are in a love life will have to take special care. There can be a clash without any reason. You will get good results in connection with work.

Libra

Today will be a day full of ups and downs. Income will also be good, but conditions will change in the afternoon. Expenses will increase. Family stress will also affect your work. For lovers, it is a good day. Married couples will have a stressful day.

Capricorn

Today is a weak day for you. The beginning of the day will be good but after noon your mental worries will increase. There will be tons of things in mind and you might be in a state of confusion whether to keep it or not. Lovers will get very good results. There will be an opportunity for romance. You will get good results in connection with work.

Aquarius

Due to poor health you might fail to concentrate at work. Mental worries will also increase but post afternoon the situation will improve. There will be a slight reduction in expenses. Family environment will be good. There will be a feeling of love. Lovers should stay away from smooth talk and should communicate clearly.

Pisces

Expenses will increase but income will be good. People related to you will try to humiliate you which will make you very sad. Love life won’t be at its strongest.