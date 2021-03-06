Planetary movements can affect the lives of people. It is the movements of the planets that can bring us both good and bad luck. Today’s horoscope will help you plan your goals and targets successfully. Horoscopes are in fact a pointer of the times to come in relationships, jobs and various other subjects. Here’s a look at the zodiac signs that may prove to be auspicious today.

Gemini

If you want to buy a house, shop etc., then it will be a good day to invest in it as luck will support you. Today you are about to start an important project for your business, which can take just one year to complete successfully and you can also expect financial benefits.

Cancer

Today, the environment of your office and business will be favorable to you, which you will have to take full advantage of. You will make continuous efforts to take forward your business. Relations with siblings will be good. Today you will spend on things even if you don’t want to.

Leo

Personal relations will not be perfect and cooperation will not be there with your partner. Wife can surprise you today. You can discuss any important issue with your family members.

Virgo

If there is a dispute going on in your family then it will resolve today. If you have to take a decision today then assess the circumstances before that and then take a decision accordingly otherwise you may have to regret it in the future. With the support of your fellow employees during your tenure, you will be successful in completing your project. Children will be busy in religious work which will make you happy.

Scorpio

Today will be a mixed day for you. Despite being physically and mentally disturbed, you will do whatever work you do with full courage and you will get success in it. Students need more hard work to succeed in exams. Financial condition will be stable.