Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government appointed Friday OAS officer Satya Ranjan Sahoo as the new Collector of Boudh district. Earlier Sahoo was serving as the director of Secondary Education in the state.

Satya Ranjan Sahoo, OAS (SAG), Director, Secondary Education, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Boudh,” a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance department of the Odisha Government said.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 20(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 (Act II of 1974), the State Government do hereby appoint Satya Ranjan Sahoo, OAS (SAG) as the District Magistrate in the district of Boudh,” the notification added.