Bhubaneswar: Senior IPS officer Satyajit Mohanty Thursday assumed office as in-charge Director General of Police (DGP).

He will remain in the post till DGP-appointee Abhay takes charge, a Home department notification said.

The state government Wednesday night removed BK Sharma as the DGP and appointed Abhay as the new police chief, the notification said.

Abhay, a 1986-batch IPS officer, is presently the director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Mohanty, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was special DG (Prisons) and is now posted as the Special DG (Intelligence) after a reshuffle of officers Wednesday.

“I seek the cooperation of all for maintaining law and order in the state,” Mohanty told reporters here.

Sharma, a 1986-batch officer, was removed from the post of DGP on the charge of large pendency of applications for issuance of fire safety recommendations and certificates in the Directorate of Fire Services.

His removal came barely minutes after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik constituted a three-member committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, to probe allegations against Sharma, who was also in-charge of Fire Services and Home Guard.

The committee will inquire into the matter relating to non-compliance of government instructions by the Directorate of Fire Services and circumstances under which applications for the fire safety recommendations and certificates have been kept pending for long period, a Home department order said.

The state government has appointed Sharma as the officer on special duty (OSD) in the Home department.

DG (Intelligence) Sunil Ray, a 1987-batch officer, is now the DG of Fire Services and Home Guard.