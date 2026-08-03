Islamabad: Diplomat Satyanjal Pandey has assumed office as India’s charge d’affaires at its high commission in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, the Indian mission said Monday.

Pandey, a 2008-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, succeeds Geetika Srivastava, who was appointed to the position in August 2023.

“Dr. Satyanjal Pandey @DrSatyanjal assumed charge of Charge d’ Affaires in High Commission of India, Islamabad on 01 August 2026,” the Indian mission said in a social media post.

Reposting the high commission’s post, Pandey wrote, “Privileged to join a remarkable @IndiainPakistan team!”

Privileged to join a remarkable @IndiainPakistan team! https://t.co/LSegPw9RsN — Dr Satyanjal Pandey (@DrSatyanjal) August 3, 2026

He served as India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Sri Lanka before this.

The Indian and Pakistani high commissions in Islamabad and Delhi are being headed by their respective charge d’affaires after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties following India’s decision to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.