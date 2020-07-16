Boinda: Even as three years have passed, at least 30 families in Jamukhol village under Kishorenagar block in Angul district are yet to get power supply despite wires being drawn for the purpose under the Centre-sponsored Saubhagya Yojana, a report said.

All preliminary works like installation of a transformer, utility poles and drawing wires have been completed but the residents reel under darkness at night in the absence of power. The residents have repeatedly drawn the attention of power officials to their plight but their pleas are yet to be addressed. In the absence of power supply, the villagers have to live in darkness after evening and had to manage with oil lamps to perform their household works.

Village women Lakshmi Pradhan, Jira Pradhan and other villagers alleged that the power department officials visited their village in 2017 and informed them about their names being included under Saubhagya Yojana for power supply to their households.

Soon, a new transformer and poles were installed and wires drawn for power supply to the households. Even meters were installed and consultancy agency collected Rs 300 from each household for power supply. Since then, three years have passed but their houses are yet to get power supply.

The villagers alleged as their village is in a forest area they rush indoors after evening descends. The worst-hit are the children who find it hard to study in the absence of power supply.

The villagers have run out of their patience waiting for power supply over last three years. They have warned an agitation if their houses are not connected with power supply at the earliest.

Sarpanch Nabkishore Sahu said both the junior engineer and the consultancy agency have been informed in this regard. When contacted, Umakant Majhi, junior engineer, said the consultancy agency has completed 90 per cent of the works and the households will get connected with power supply as soon as the rest of the work gets completed.

PNN