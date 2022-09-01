Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has listed five Yemeni nationals as sponsors of terrorism for their alleged involvement in activities supporting the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The Saudi Presidency of State Security on Wednesday accused them of violating the kingdom’s law on combating terrorism crimes and its financing, reports Xinhua news agency.

All their assets in Saudi Arbia shall be frozen, and individuals and organisations in the kingdom will avoid any direct or indirect transactions with them, it added.

The five re accused of criminal offences that include trafficking Iranian weapons to Yemen, receiving training in Iran, and handling drone and missile operations.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition against the Houthi militia in Yemen since 2015.