BHUBANESWAR: The annual All India Dog Show, one of the most favoured events for all dog lovers in the state, will take place at Govt Boys High School ground here December 7. This was announced at a press meet of Orissa Kennel Club here Monday.

The event draws some of the best dogs and handlers from different parts of the country Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai among others to compete for top honours in the dog show circuit in India. More than 300 dogs of 30 different breeds are expected to participate this year.

The shows will be spread over three days, however, mainly, the 7th on which the German Shepherd Dog Specialty, the Beagle Specialty and the Labrador Specialty will be held, along with the Obedience Trials, which is always a big draw for spectators. On December 8, All Breeds Championship Dog Shows will be conducted.

The show will host a group of highly reputed foreign and Indian judges including Harald Hohmann from Germany, Rita Khadike Skadina fromLatvia, Eva L Borg from Sweden, Yashodara Hemchandra from Bangalore and Rajendra M Salvi from Vadodra.

The shows will be held on the football grounds of the Govt Boys High School Unit 6, adjoining the Capital Hospital campus in Unit 6. The show grounds will also play host to companies dealing in canine products and supplies.

The Orissa Kennel Club was established in the year 1982, and over the years has made rapid strides in establishing the cause of the pure bred dogs and has been at the forefront of all canine activities in Odisha.

