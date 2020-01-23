New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium recommended the name of advocate Savitri Ratho for elevation as judge of Orissa High Court.

According to a statement issued by the apex court collegium, Savitri Ratho’s name was approved in a meeting held January 22.

“The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held January 22 after taking into consideration the material on record, has approved the proposal for elevation of Ms Savitri Ratho, Advocate as Judge of the Orissa High Court,” reads the statement. Earlier, October 3, the collegium had deferred the proposal for Savitri Ratho’s elevation as HC judge.