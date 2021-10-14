Kidney is an important part of our body. It helps in removing excess fluid and toxic components from our body. Apart from this, it is helpful in keeping salt, minerals and water balanced in the body.

The importance of kidney can be gauged from the fact that without it the nerves, cells and muscles of the body cannot function properly. Therefore, it is important to maintain the health of the kidney as its being affected increases the risk of many serious diseases. But your bad habits have an impact on health.

Therefore, if you want the body to be healthy, then it is necessary to keep the kidney healthy as well.

Quit these habits to keep your kidney healthy:

Painkillers– Many people often use painkillers even if they have minor pain. Although the pain may subside by taking painkillers, it can be harmful to kidneys. Especially in the case when you already have any kidney related ailments. Therefore, take painkillers only after consulting a doctor.

Eating more salt in food– If there is too much salt in your diet, then the problem of blood pressure can increase. To avoid this, one should use more spices and herbs than salt in the food. If you start eating it, you will reduce your salt intake.

Not keeping the body hydrated– Keeping body hydrated helps in flushing out toxic substances. You can prevent the problem of kidney stones or stones by drinking enough water. People suffering from kidney disease should drink less water. But healthy kidneys should have 3-4 liters of water in a day.

Consumption of sugar in excess – Consumption of sweet foods in excess can increase obesity. Apart from this, the risk of high blood pressure and diabetes can also increase. Fibrous products like biscuits, white bread should not be eaten in the diet. Before buying any product, go through its label thoroughly.

Consumption of processed food– Processed foods are high in phosphorus and sodium. If you have kidney disease, then you should avoid the consumption of canned food. The use of excessive amounts of phosphorus, processed food damages the kidneys and bones.