When we think of periods, the first thing that comes to our mind is the excruciating pain in the initial two days. It brings women’s everyday life to a standstill. According to gynecological experts, extremely painful periods are called dysmenorrhea but more than 90 percent women experiences pain, cramping and discomfort around the abdomen region due to uterine cramping.

Women use different types of medicines to get relief from pain, which at that time reduces the pain but with time they have side effects.

Here are some good home remedies to get rid of pain during menstruation:

To get relief from the menstrual pain, take asafoetida, celery, fenugreek powder, black salt and buttermilk. Asafoetida can strengthen the muscles of your lower abdomen, increase flexibility in them and remove the cause that causes pain during periods. Celery is a cure for problems like indigestion, constipation etc.

First fry celery on the pan on low heat. Add a pinch of asafoetida and heat it a little. Keep in mind that asafoetida is not to be roasted. Putting asafoetida over a hot pan will burn it. Mix this mixture of asafoetida and celery in a glass of buttermilk. Now add one teaspoon fenugreek powder and black salt to this buttermilk and mix well.

During menstruation, if you have gas in the stomach, indigestion, constipation, backache, thigh pain, calf pain and prickling, headache, blistering mouth, etc. then take this drink. All problems will be cured without any medicines.

Buttermilk is cold, so you may be forbidden to consume it during periods, but you should consume this drink in the afternoon. Also, on normal days, take this drink a week before menstruation. You will get relief from problems occurring during menstruation.