Winters are often accompanied by dry skin.
Use of soap in winter makes the skin dry and lifeless. If you are struggling with excessive dry skin problem, then use these homemade face packs instead of soaps. This pack can be applied on the face as well as other parts of the body which will help in keeping the skin soft.
Follow these steps for softer skin during winters.
- Mix sandalwood powder and turmeric in a bowl. Also, add raw milk to it and make a good paste. Now apply a thin layer on the face, body and massage with light hands and then wash it off after 10 minutes. By using this, within a few days, your face and the rest of the body will glow.
- Make a smooth paste by taking gram flour and curd. Now massage with light hands and wash it off after five minutes. It is the oldest homemade recipe used for bathing which is still widely used in face and skin care.
- Make lentil powder. Now make a paste by mixing curd and aloe vera gel in it and leave it on the body for ten minutes. Then take a shower.
