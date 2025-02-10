The State Bank of India (SBI) has yet to release the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam 2025 admit card for candidates appearing for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) recruitment. According to the official notification, the admit cards are expected to be available by February 10, 2025. Candidates who have applied for bank jobs at SBI are advised to check the SBI career page regularly for updates.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: Important dates

Admit card expected release date: Feb. 10, 2025

Feb. 10, 2025 Exam dates: Feb. 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025

Feb. 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025 Mode of exam: Online (Computer-based test)

Online (Computer-based test) Selection process: Phase 1: Preliminary examination Phase 2: Main examination (scheduled for April 2025)



SBI Clerk Exam pattern 2025

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam consists of 100 objective-type questions divided into three sections:

English Language – 30 questions (30 marks) Numerical Ability – 35 questions (35 marks) Reasoning Ability – 35 questions (35 marks)

Each section is timed separately, and there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. Candidates who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam.

How to download SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2025

Once released, candidates can download their SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 by following these steps:

Visit the official SBI website – sbi.co.in. Go to the “Careers” section and click on “Current Openings.” Find the admit card link under “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).” Enter your credentials – registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Submit the details and download your admit card. Print a copy to carry to the examination center.

Documents to carry for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam

Candidates must bring the following items to the exam center:

Printed SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2025

Valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, PAN card, or driving license)

Two passport-size photographs (same as uploaded in the application form)

Note: Ration cards and learner’s driving licenses are not accepted as valid ID proof.

SBI Clerk Exam Shift Timings (Expected)

The SBI Clerk exam is expected to be conducted in four shifts per day:

Shift Reporting Time Exam Time 1 8:00 a.m. 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. 2 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 3 1:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. 4 3:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Candidates should check their admit card for the exact shift and reporting time.

Details mentioned on SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025

Candidates should verify the following details on their admit card:

Candidate’s name

Roll number/registration number

Exam date and shift timing

Reporting time

Exam center details

Photograph and signature

Important exam day instructions

Key Reminders for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025

Candidates should reach the exam center at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

Rough work should be done only on the provided scratch paper.

Candidates must follow all instructions given by the exam authorities.

For the latest updates and official announcements, visit the SBI career page.

