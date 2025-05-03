New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) Saturday reported 10 per cent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 18,643 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The country’s biggest lender had earned a profit of Rs 20,698 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24.

Total income increased to Rs 1,43,876 crore in March quarter from Rs 1,28,412 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the bank earned an interest income of Rs 1,19,666 crore as against Rs 1,11,043 crore a year ago.

The bank saw an improvement in asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 1.82 per cent of the total advances in the fourth quarter from 2.24 per cent as at March-end 2024. Similarly, net NPAs eased to 0.47 per cent as against 0.57 per cent.

On a consolidated basis, SBI’s net profit in the quarter fell 8 per cent to Rs 19,600 crore as against Rs 21,384 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income, however, increased to Rs 1,79,562 crore from Rs 1,64,914 crore.

For entire financial year 2024-25, the bank reported 16 per cent increase in profit on a standalone basis at Rs 70,901 crore as against Rs 61,077 crore in the previous year.

The bank’s board has declared a dividend of Rs 15.90 per equity share for FY25. Besides, the board has approved raising equity capital of up to Rs 25,000 crore (including share premium) in one or more tranches during 2025-26 through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)/ Follow on Public Offer (FPO) or any other mode.

PTI