New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday held talks with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Delhi as the two leaders explored ways to boost bilateral cooperation, with the EAM asserting that there have been a number of “positive developments” when it comes to the India-Australia ties.

Jaishankar and Wong held bilateral discussions in the evening as part of the 17th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue, following a hectic day of the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting here.

The meeting of the grouping’s foreign ministers, chaired by Jaishankar, was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

“We have had a very good morning today on the Quad meeting. This evening, I would like to discuss rest of the matter, our neighbourhood, your neighbourhood, rest of the world, and of course the trilaterals, of which we are both a part of,” Jaishankar said in his remarks during the India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue.

Happy to receive Senator Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia. We discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas such as defence, trade, technology and ensuring supply chain resilience. India and Australia will continue to work… pic.twitter.com/YzNOwCx3YU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2026

He underlined the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Australia, and said the occasion gives an opportunity to both of them, as foreign ministers, to review this partnership.

The 16th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue was held in New Delhi in November 2025.

“The last meeting was a year ago. We have actually seen a number of positive developments, our prime ministers met in November. We had the pleasure of hosting your Speaker here in January. Our somewhat complex ministerial architecture.. workings of different ministers and ministries…,” the EAM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had met in November last year on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Both leaders had expressed satisfaction at the deepening and diversification of cooperation between India and Australia in the last five years following the elevation of the relationship to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2020, the MEA had said.

Jaishankar further said as far as trade and investment is concerned, “we have been holding discussions to move up the ECTA (Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement), with CECA”.

The ECTA was signed April 2, 2022 and entered into force December 29, 2022.

Negotiations are ongoing for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), which will build upon the ECTA outcomes to capitalise on the potential for closer economic ties between Australia and India, according to the website of the Australian government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

In September 2021, Australia and India formally re-launched CECA negotiations with the intention of quickly concluding an ECTA to swiftly liberalise and deepen bilateral trade in goods and services, and to then use this foundation to resume negotiations on the more ambitious CECA, it says.

Jaishankar said, “On the energy side, we have energy trade, we are looking to expand that as well into uranium supplies. Our own nuclear sector has undergone a reform… Our teams have been in discussion on critical minerals as well, our people are talking to each other.”

“Our defence exchange and exercises, again have been taking place, our maritime cooperation…We have had some talks on space cooperation. Sports is an issue which is very much on the radar,” he added.

Before leaving for India, Wong, in a statement, said Australia and India’s partnership has “never been more consequential”.

On Tuesday in a post after attending the Quad meeting, she said, “Quad Foreign Ministers are focused on driving momentum and delivering meaningful outcomes for our people and for the Indo-Pacific. I thank @DrSJaishankar and India for hosting today’s Quad FMM in Delhi as we work to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.”

In a separate post, she wrote, “As Minister Jaishankar has said, the Quad is about doing what we can together to ensure the Indo-Pacific has the freedom of choice on its security, its development and its future.”

In her statement earlier, dated May 25, Wong also said, “As Comprehensive Strategic Partners, Australia and India are deepening cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime security, climate and energy transition, strategic technology, and education and skills; with an enduring social connection at the heart of our partnership.”