New Delhi: The Supreme Court allowed Monday the construction of a permanent structure for the Guru Ravidas temple in the Tughlaqabad forest area here instead of a wooden cabin as suggested by the Centre.

The top court also allowed the plea seeking enclosure of the Guru Ravidas pond within the temple’s fence so that it becomes a part of its complex. It also observed that devotees of Guru Ravidas will no longer face any problems and the agencies will cooperate in the construction of the temple.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Surya Kant modified its earlier order of October 21 which had mentioned construction of a wooden porta cabin temple.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh along with advocate Virag Gupta, appearing for former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar and former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya said that they had earlier informed the court during the hearing of the matter October 21 that the Centre’s offer of a porta cabin made of wood was not acceptable to them. They said that even the court had agreed that the temple will be a permanent structure but it was not reflected in the orders of October 21.

Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, did not oppose the submission of Singh and Gupta, after which the court directed for modification of its earlier order.

The top court had October 21 accepted the Centre’s revised offer of allotting 400 square metres land at the site for re-construction of the temple which was demolished by the DDA in August following its previous order.

