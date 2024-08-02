New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday sought response from the Centre on a plea challenging the guidelines that exclude transgenders, gay and sex workers from donating blood.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud issued notices to the Union government, National Aids Control Organisation and National Blood Transfusion Council.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by activist Sharif D Rangnekar challenging the 2017 guidelines.

The 2017 guideline excludes transgender persons, men having sex with men (MSM) , and female sex workers from being blood donors.

The 2017 guidelines permanently defer these population groups from being blood donors on account of being at risk of HIV and hepatitis infections or Transfusion Transmissible Infections (TTI).

