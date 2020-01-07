New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) has sent back a petition filed by the Puri Hotel Association against Puri-Konark Development Authority (PKDA) to the Orissa High Court.

A bench of the apex court comprising Justices M Shantanagoudar and R Subhash Reddy has asked the High Court to hear the matter afresh on violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms.

Significantly, the Puri Hotel Association had filed the plea against PKDA challenging the July 2019 order of Orissa High Court. The hotel association submitted to the top court that they had not given ample opportunity to hear in the matter.