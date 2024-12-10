New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Tuesday took note of news reports over the purported controversial statements of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav at a VHP function and sought details from the Allahabad High Court on the issue.

The development assumes significance amid the rising clamour seeking action from Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna against the high court judge for his remarks.

“The Supreme Court has taken note of the newspaper reports of a speech given by Mr Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, a sitting judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The details and particulars have been called from the High Court and the matter is under consideration (sic),” an official statement said.

At a VHP function December 8, Justice Yadav said the main aim of the uniform civil code was to promote social harmony, gender equality and secularism.

He was addressing a provincial convention of the legal cell and high court unit of the VHP in Allahabad High Court.

A day later, videos of the judge speaking on provocative issues, including the law working according to the majority were circulated widely on social media, prompting strong reactions from several quarters, including opposition leaders who questioned his reported statements, labelling it as hate speech.

Lawyer and convenor of the NGO, Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms, Prashant Bhushan Tuesday wrote a letter to CJI Khanna seeking an “in-house enquiry” into the conduct of Allahabad HC judge.

Bhushan said the judge breached judicial ethics and violated the constitutional principles of impartiality and secularism.

According to Bhushan, the remarks undermined judiciary’s role as a neutral arbiter and eroded public trust in its independence.

“A strong institutional response is needed to restore public faith in the judiciary,” the letter said, “we call upon your office sir (the CJI), to restore the faith of the people in the institution of the judiciary by immediately setting up an in-house committee to enquire into acts of judicial impropriety by Justice Yadav and by withdrawing all judicial work from Justice Yadav.”

On December 8, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat wrote to the CJI stating the judge’s speech was a violation of his oath, demanding, “no place for such persons in a court of justice”.

Karat sought action from the apex court on the issue.

Similarly, the Bar Association of India passed a resolution condemning the statement of the high court judge.

“The Bar Association of India calls upon the judge to retract his statements and tender a suitable apology for his remarks and urges the Chief Justice of India and companion judges of the Supreme Court to deal with this issue in a stern and emphatic manner. It also emphasises that events conducted by organisations not concerned with the administration of justice as a matter of principle should not be permitted on any court premises,” it said.

